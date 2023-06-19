Did Nintendo Just Tease a New Mario Baseball Game?

Did Nintendo just tease that it's gearing up to soon reveal a new Mario baseball game? That's a question that a number of fans have been asking themselves in recent days following the appearance of a new ad from the Japanese game publisher. Throughout the lifespan of the Switch, Nintendo has been releasing new entries in its various sports franchises that are tied to tennis, soccer, and golf. And while a new Mario baseball title has yet to be announced for Switch, some Nintendo fans think that such a reveal could be right around the corner.

Spotted during a recent home game for the Seattle Mariners, an ad featuring Mario holding a baseball bat was seen in the stadium. This ad in question was specifically for the Nintendo Switch, which led some fans to think that this could be a way for Nintendo to tease that it's working on a new Mario baseball title for the console. Obviously, this could just be wishful thinking on the part of Nintendo fans, especially since an ad featuring Mario holding a bat would only make sense to appear in a baseball stadium.

You can see a glimpse of the ad in question in the tweet below:

Justin Topa, Wicked 94mph Two Seamer...with 21 inches of run. pic.twitter.com/3vkGYMcWqF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 18, 2023

It's worth noting that even though it might be easy to blow off these fan theories, there have been rumors and reports circling in recent months that have indicated Nintendo is developing a new Mario baseball game. In fact, at the time of this writing, Nintendo is also rumored to be holding its next major Direct presentation for 2023 in the coming days or weeks. As such, if this Direct does end up taking place, perhaps Nintendo could unveil this new baseball game at that time. Until such an announcement comes about in an official capacity, though, it's worth keeping your excitement in check.

Do you think that Nintendo could be teasing its development of a Mario baseball title for Switch with this ad? Or are Nintendo fans getting a bit too carried away with their hopes and expectations? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.