Nintendo Insider Leaks Two GameCube Remakes Coming to Switch This Year

According to a Nintendo insider, two GameCube games are on their way to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, with both potentially set to be revealed very soon. How soon? Well, the source in question doesn't say, but with a Nintendo Direct rumored for next month, it could be very soon. As for the source, it's Zippo, who has proven reliable and reputable more than once in the recent past.

The first GameCube game is F-Zero GX, which has been the subject to rumors in the past. According to the Nintendo insider, the upcoming Nintendo Switch game is "ready and still slated for release this year." To this end, Zippo notes they hope it will be announced soon, but doesn't commit to this.

The other GameCube game is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which has also been subject to previous rumors. The new information is that the announcement is immnent because it could very well be the next major game from Nintendo to release after Pikmin 4, which is scheduled to release on July 21.

For those unfamiliar with both of these Nintendo games, they both hail from the GameCube era. F-Zero GX was released in 2003 by Amusement Vision as the successor to F-Zero X. It is widely considered one of the best Nintendo GameCube games and one of the best games from this era in gaming across all platforms.

Then there is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which released a year later in 2004 via Intelligent Systems and the GameCube. The second game in the Paper Mario series, it, like F-Zero GX, is widely considered one of the best GameCube games and one of the best games of this era across the board.

Unfortunately, Zippo does not provide finer details on what these re-releases will entail. In other words, it's unclear how drastic the respective overhauls will be, but it's clear they won't be straight up ports. That said, and as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will stay this way.

