Mario Kart Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Today’s Nintendo Direct

It’s been nearly eight years since Mario Kart 8 first released on the Nintendo Wii U. The game was a modest success on the system, but it has been a major hit since releasing as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become the best-selling game on the system, selling more than 43 million copies in less than five years. Fans have been begging Nintendo to make a ninth installment in the Mario Kart series, but today’s Nintendo Direct offered a bit of a compromise: 48 returning tracks spanning the history of the series!

On one hand, some fans are disappointed. Many had hoped that a new game in the series would finally arrive on Switch. After eight years, it’s easy to see why some fans would have preferred a new game built from the ground-up. However, a lot of fans are very happy with today’s announcement! It makes sense for Nintendo to keep encouraging players to stick with the current Mario Kart game, and the move could steer many to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which will include the DLC. Fans might not be getting exactly what they had hoped for, but this is definitely more than many were expecting.

https://twitter.com/BrinstarSSB/status/1491553519085707265

You know Nintendo really said Mario Kart 9 never — Diego 🇵🇪 (@Chainsaw_Diego) February 9, 2022

That’s a lot of Mario kart courses kinda hyped fr — n0pe (@n0peSSB) February 9, 2022

https://twitter.com/miynri/status/1491553425531805697

I don't think we need Mario Kart 9 tbh. Like that's a LOT of new content for 8. All 9 would be is the same thing but with less tracks and then a new gimmick that has a 50% chance of being good. — aj (@candleblume) February 9, 2022

for those who don't play Mario Kart Tour, Ninja Hideout is one of the best tracks the series has seen honestly and I'm glad its being released from gacha shackles



music is goated too https://t.co/6HEgd4fS6m — DILO (@thats_DILO) February 9, 2022

Mariokart 8 finally gets dlc after like 5 years and I’m starting to not regret buying Nintendo online expansion pack — Fizz Iz Jizz (@FreakyFizz_) February 9, 2022

