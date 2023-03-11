Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Reveals More New Characters Are Coming

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got refreshed with some new content recently including one new driver and several new courses for players to traverse. We knew that the new character, Birdo, and the courses were coming, but it appears Birdo is far from the only new character Nintendo is looking to add. Now that the latest wave of the expansion pack is out, we see that Nintendo apparently has plans for at least five more characters who will be added to the game. There are only two more waves of courses to go now that Wave 4 is out, too, so whatever happens with these new characters seemingly won't be spread out quite as much as the new courses were.

The screen where you select your driver was updated this week with the release of Wave 4 to show five question mark slots in the menu. That leaves room for several more additions in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, though when they'll be added and who they'll be remains to be seen. Based on who's already in the game and some leaks, we may actually have an idea already of what characters could be added later on.

New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Characters

Around the time the Wave 4 content released, a leak surfaced that suggested there would be more characters including some from Mario Kart Tour added to the game. Those included names like Diddy Kong and others from the Kong family, Pauline, Kamek, King Bob-omb, Petey Piranha, and more. The list did include more than 10 characters, however, so based on what's shown in-game now, some of those "leaks" might not make the cut.

So, which characters could be added? Petey Piranha might not be one's first thought, but considering a Piranha Plant could make it into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, why not have that happen with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? The Kong family also seems like a no-brainer, though that would take up quite a few spots if they're added which would knock others out of contention.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has two more waves of content to go, and both of those are scheduled to be out at some point