Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Tracks, Release Date Revealed

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will get several more tracks next week with the release of Booster Course Pass Wave 4 now scheduled to land on March 9th, Nintendo announced this week. Nintendo revealed the release date for Wave 4 as well as the full list of tracks, tracks that include some more familiar locales to drive through from across the various Mario Kart releases in the past. Nintendo also surprised players by announcing that another playable character would be added in this wave of the Booster Course Pass with Birdo soon to be a new driver in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

A trailer for Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass was put out this week alongside the announcement to show off the new courses that are coming soon. Nintendo's site was also updated with the full list of Wave 4 tracks that can be found listed below alongside info on the platforms that they came from.

Booster Course Pass Wave 4

Amsterdam Drift – Mario Kart Tour

Riverside Park – GBA

DK Summit – Wii

Yoshi's Island

Bangkok Rush – Mario Kart Tour

Mario Circuit – Nintendo DS

Waluigi Stadium – GameCube

Singapore Speedway – Mario Kart Tour

Rev those engines for Wave 4 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, coming March 9th! On top of eight more additional courses, Birdo is returning as a playable character!



Get the Booster Course Pass now: https://t.co/8OtaBdfGeU pic.twitter.com/AqH1dMd8lT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 2, 2023

The first four of those courses will be playable in the Fruit Cup while the latter four will be seen in the Boomerang Cup.

With this newest wave being added next week, that'll be 32 total courses that have been added to the game throughout the run of the Booster Course Pass. That's a lot already for a game that was technically first released in 2014 for the Nintendo Wii and later got its Deluxe version on the Nintendo Switch in 2017, but Nintendo isn't finished yet seeing how the Booster Course Pass still has two more waves to get through. Those will be out before the end of 2023, Nintendo has stated, but we don't yet have specific release dates for when they'll be released.

The Booster Course Pass DLC costs $24.99 if you're buying it on its own and already have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, though it's also included as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.