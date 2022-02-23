Mario Kart Tour Announces New Update

Mario Kart Tour will be getting a new update at some point in the near future. A set release date for version 2.12.0 has not been announced, but the game’s official Twitter account says that fans can expect to see it “soon,” with changes taking place in the next tour. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see when that might drop, but the update should be particularly welcome news for longtime fans, as this one mostly centers on level caps.

“Ver. 2.12.0 update is scheduled to release soon! The level cap for drivers, karts, and gliders will be increased, as well as certain items’ bonus points. Changes will go into effect in the next tour. Check in-game notifications for more details,” Nintendo wrote on Twitter.

Mario Kart Tour released on mobile devices in 2019, and has seen a steady stream of updates since. The game is continually adding new drivers, new karts, and a mix of new and returning tracks spanning the history of the Mario Kart series. As such, the game has become a major celebration of all things Mario, and it’s easy to see why it continues to find new players, while some of Nintendo’s other mobile efforts have struggled.

The game’s newly created tracks have been Mario Kart Tour‘s biggest highlight, and soon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players will get to see what all the fuss is about! Earlier this month, Nintendo announced a Booster Pass for the Switch game, which will add several tracks from past Mario Kart games, including Mario Kart Tour. As such, the Booster Pass will give console players their first opportunity to play tracks like Ninja Hideaway, Tokyo Blur, and Paris Promenade, all of which will debut in the game next month. Perhaps these tracks will even convince console players to finally give Mario Kart Tour a try!

Mario Kart Tour is currently available on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

