Mario Strikers: Battle League Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for Mario Strikers: Battle League, bringing the game up to version 1.2.0. This is a big one, adding a bunch of highly-anticipated content to the Nintendo Switch soccer game. Players will now have the option of adding Diddy Kong and Pauline to their teams, and a new Stadium option and Gear set has also been added. That alone would probably be enough for most fans, but there have also been a handful of balance changes and other updates. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released September 21, 2022)

Additional Content

Added "Pauline" as a playable character.

Added "Diddy Kong" as a playable character.

Added the "Planetoid" stadium.

Added the "Barrel" gear set.

Added Features

Added "Striker Rankings" to the Main Menu. Compete by comparing your individual ability over a fixed period of time with "Skill Score", which varies with your performance in online matches (excluding Battle Friends).

Added the following content to "Strikers Club". You can now customize supporters in the stadium. Access this by going to "Club Management" → "Stadium" → "Supporters". You can now use Coins to view fireworks and confetti when you score a goal or when you win a match. Access this by going to "Club Management" → "Match Celebration".



General

Adjusted the behavior so that CPU teammates mark opponents more quickly.

Adjusted the order of characters when you switch characters.

Adjusted the charge time of Perfect Free Passes and Perfect Free Lob Passes.

Increased the amount of Coins and tokens you earn depending on the results of a match.

Changed the period of time for a rule in Strikers Club, which states that a Club will not be allowed to join a season if no member of a Club has been online within a certain amount of time, from 90 days to 30 days.

Changed the number of ? Blocks that are thrown to the losing team at kickoff from 2 to 1 when the difference in score is 2 points.

Adjusted the match-making system in online matches.

Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Pauline and Diddy Kong both originally appeared in separate games from the Donkey Kong series. Pauline first appeared in the original Donkey Kong arcade game back in 1981, where she was kidnapped by the titular character. As Mario, players would have to rescue her from DK's clutches. Meanwhile, Diddy Kong made his debut in 1994's Donkey Kong Country, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

