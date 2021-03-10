Drax Announced for Marvel Champions

✖

Drax the Destroyer is coming to Marvel Champions: The Card Game. Fantasy Flight Games officially announced that it would be releasing a Hero Pack for Drax, providing players with a pre-built deck that can be used in gameplay. Drax's cards are built around a new vengeance mechanic, with Drax growing stronger every time a villain attacks him. Drax gains "vengeance counters" whenever he is attacked, which provide him with a +1 to his default attack. These buffs can be coupled with event cards in Drax's deck that allow him to immediately respond to attacks or intimidate the villain and reducing a scheme's threat level. Using Drax's signature "Knife Leap" card, a player can deal up to 9 damage on an attack with no additional cost. Additionally, Drax can take a ton of punishment, as the hero has 14 hit points, giving him more hit points than any other hero except for Hulk and She-Hulk.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is a living card game released by Fantasy Flight Games. Players take control of a single hero and then either work with other players or by themselves to stop a series of schemes by one or more iconic Marvel villains. Players build their deck using unique hero cards and more general cards belonging to one of four "aspects." Although each Hero Pack (such as Drax's Hero Pack) comes with a deck built around a specific aspect, players can try other aspects as well for different card combinations

Drax is the final member of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie roster to be announced. Rocket and Groot will be added in the "Galaxy's Most Wanted" box expansion, while Starlord and Gamora will both appear in standalone Hero Packs. The Guardians of the Galaxy cycle will officially launch in April 2021 with the release of the "Galaxy's Most Wanted" box set. The Drax Hero Pack will be released in June 2021.