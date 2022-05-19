X-Men Are Coming to Marvel Champions

✖

Fantasy Flight Games has officially announced Mutant Genesis, a new boxed set for Marvel Champions: The Card Game that will officially introduce the X-Men to the game. Like other boxed sets, Mutant Genesis will provide players with a pair of Hero Decks, in this case Shadowcat and Colossus, along with five different scenarios that can be linked together for a full-length campaigns. Fantasy Flight Games also announced that it would be releasing four additional X-Men Hero Decks, with both Cyclops and Phoenix coming out as the same day as Mutant Genesis.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is a living card game, in which players build decks focused on a single hero and play through either individual or campaign scenarios. Fantasy Flight releases preconstructed Hero Decks on a monthly basis. However, players can choose to build their own decks to test out different strategies and styles of play.

The Mutant Genesis campaign will give players the opportunity to battle against several classic X-Men foes, including Sentinels, Sabretooth, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and Magneto himself. One scenario involves players trying to stop Sabretooth from assassinating Senator Kelly (represented by a card that is passed around between players), while another puts you in the path of Sentinels that are kidnapping various mutant allies. Destroying the Sentinels gives you the chance to rescue various X-Men allies like Boom Boom and Cannonball, helping to turn the tide of battle. Ultimately, players will have to stop Magneto, who has a powerful arsenals of attacks and an escalating resource of Magnet counters that can be used to enhance the scenario's main scheme.

Meanwhile, Shadowcat and Colossus both bring unique abilities to Marvel Champions. Colossus can have two Tough cards equipped at a time, allowing him to constantly shrug off damage. Colossus's Tough cards can also be spent to fuel some of his abilities, which give him extra attack power when needed. Shadowcat comes with a Mass form card representing her phasing ability. Depending on which form is currently face up, Shadowcat gains extra powers. Phasing allows her to totally prevent taking damage, but any attack or defense action taken while phased switches her back to her solid form.

According to Asmodee's website store, Mutant Genesis will be released for Marvel Champions: The Card Game on September 30th.