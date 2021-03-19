Marvel: Crisis Protocol to Add Lizard, Carnage, Black Cat, and Other Spider-Man Characters

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is expanding into the Spider-Man universe with three new character packs featuring various iconic Spider-Man villains. Atomic Mass Games announced that it would be releasing three new character packs over the summer, each of which feature two miniatures for use in the game. The character packs include "Kraven and Lizard," "Mysterio and Carnage," and "Amazing Spider-Man and Black Cat." While Spider-Man appears in the base set of Marvel: Crisis Protocol, this new character pack features a new sculpt and likely an alternate set of abilities and powers. Atomic Mass Games will also release a three-story NYC Apartment Building that can be used as terrain in skirmishes.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a tabletop miniatures skirmish game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. Players build teams using various heroes and villains and then have them face-off in a variety of different scenarios. While players can choose any combination of heroes and villains for their teams, certain roster configurations receive extra abilities or bonuses if a majority of the group belong to a certain configuration.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol releases several character packs a month and has steadily expanded into almost every corner of the Marvel Universe since its release in 2019. Several Spider-Man characters have already appeared in the game. Doctor Octopus is part of the base set, while Venom and Green Goblin have both been added in standalone character packs. Additionally, Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy) are also available in a character pack.

Other recent additions to Marvel: Crisis Protocol include a first wave of X-Men and the Inhumans. The game's upcoming releases include iconic characters like Luke Cage and Iron Fist, along with more obscure characters like Sin and Viper.

The new Spider-Man character packs for Marvel: Crisis Protocol will be released in summer 2021.