Marvel's Galactus Returns to HeroClix With Epic Colossal Figure

Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, epically returns to HeroClix with a new premium colossal figure. Marvel HeroClix: Galactus - Devourer of Worlds Premium Colossal Figure will hit stores in August. The figure stands at over a foot tall with a brand new sculpt that dwarfs the typical HeroClix character. Galactus comes with an alternate helmetless head and a three-by-six base with four different playable dials, two which clock in with 32 clicks of health. There are also two other unique dials. One is the Herald Dial, which turns another HeroClix figure into the Herald of Galactus. The other dial is the Elemental Converter Dial, which gives Galactus the ability to devour the map. Galactus also comes with a special display packaging. He'll cost $99.99 at retail.

This year marks the Fantastic Four's return to HeroClix, along with related characters. During last year's Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Expo, WizKids announced the Marvel HeroClix Fantastic Four: In Search of Galactus summer storyline organized play event. WizKids delayed it due to the coronavirus pandemic. WizKids intended it to conclude with the debut of the Galactus -- Devourer of Worlds colossal HeroClix figure.

WizKids already released the Marvel HeroClix Fantastic Four: Cosmic Clash, returning Marvel's first family, Doctor Doom, and Silver Surfer to the game for the first time since 2012. The set is intended as a jumping in point for new players and comes with scenario play rules.

The Cosmic Clash set precedes the new Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four booster set. It features the original Fantastic Four characters The Thing, the Human Torch, the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, plus villains like Dr. Doom, the Frightful Four, and the Skrulls. In total, Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four consists of 70 figures: 16 Commons (plus 1 Prime), 16 Uncommons (plus 1 Prime), 16 Rares (plus 1 Prime),12 Super Rares (plus 1 Prime), and 6 Chases. There will also be a Fast Forces set with alternate Fantastic Four members Black Panther, Ghost Rider, Hulk, She-Thing, Spider-Man, and Wolverine.

Other upcoming 2020 HeroClix releases include Marvel HeroClix: X-Men House of X and Marvel HeroClix Battlegrounds: Avengers vs. Masters of Evil. The latter is aimed specifically at new players. According to the product descriptions, "The Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes - but will they be able to defeat the Masters of Evil? Find out with your friends in HeroClix Battlegrounds! Each figure in HeroClix Battlegrounds comes with 2 cards to match their HeroClix dial; one is specifically geared toward learning to play, while the other is good for players who have already played a few games. Featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains recognizable from comics or the MCU, it will appeal to casual fans and Marvel veterans alike!"

