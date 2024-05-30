Marvel Rivals PS5 Release Announced

Update: NetEase has now revealed that Marvel Rivals will also be coming to Xbox Series X/S. The original story can be found below.

NetEase Games has announced that its new multiplayer game, Marvel Rivals, will be coming to PlayStation 5. Upon its first reveal earlier this year, NetEase said that Marvel Rivals would only be coming to PC initially. As expected, many across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms soon began making it known that they'd like to see the Marvel multiplayer game come to their own hardware of choice. Now, NetEase has made it known that it will be making good on those requests, but only for a single avenue.

Revealed during PlayStation's new State of Play event, Marvel Rivals was confirmed for PS5 platforms. NetEase shared that it would be holding a new Closed Beta for the game in a little over a month in July, although its full launch wasn't yet detailed. In addition, it was verified that a PS5-exclusive Scarlet Spider skin would be given to Spider-Man in-game. Details on how this would be unlockable weren't provided, though.

"Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter," says the game's official description. "Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel universe! Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse."

As mentioned, Marvel Rivals doesn't yet have a release date as NetEase is still in the beta phase for the title. Additionally, versions of the game for Xbox and Nintendo Switch have yet to be announced in any capacity. Given that a PS5 edition is now known to be happening, it will surely only strengthen calls for the title to come to other hardware. Whether or not this ends up happening remains to be seen, but we should start to learn a whole lot more about Marvel Rivals and its launch from NetEase Games as 2024 continues to progress.