Marvel’s Avengers V1.5.1 Patch Notes Revealed

A new patch (V1.5.1) has hit for Marvel's Avengers, and along with the usual bug fixes and adjustments, it also packs a new feature that fans of the game will definitely enjoy. That would be the addition of Flashback Missions, which will show up on a daily rotation and can only be completed once a day. If you complete them the rewards will include Legendary set gear, but only if the hero is above Power level 100. The Gear slot of the item will be determined by the emission that is in rotation on that day, so if you play Along Came a Spider, you will get either a ranged or melee slot Legendary item, but if you play Mistaken Identity, you will get a Defense or Heroic Legendary from the same set instead.

Other updates including progression fixes, cinematic fixes, matchmaking improvements, gear changes to Villain Sectors, and more, and you can find all of the updates in this patch below.

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

Fixed an issue where the cinematic would not trigger on Xbox One X following Anchor Points, thus halting progress.

Enemies now spawn correctly in customizable HARM Rooms if players use the "Reset HARM Room” option from the pause menu before spawning a first fight.

Fixed an issue in By Force of Mind where the mission would not progress after defeating all Dreadbot and Adaptoid enemies as Captain America.

Players can no longer go out of bounds on the Days of Anger mission to attack Maestro without getting hit themselves.

Various crash, black screen, and performance fixes.

MULTIPLAYER & MATCHMAKING

Strike Team members will now see a rock wall in the Days of Anger mission right before entering Maestro’s lair at the same time the hosting player does.

Various matchmaking optimizations and improvements.

USER INTERFACE

Tutorials and Message of the Day notifications no longer overlap.

COMBAT

Fixed a bug where sometimes enemies would float in air when stunned near a wall.

GEAR, CHALLENGES, & REWARDS

Added Hero-specific gear to activities which previously rewarded underwhelming gear at higher power levels.

Villain Sectors - Will now drop Legendary set gear previously found in Elite Villain Sectors for heroes above Power Level 100.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

