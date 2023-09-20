Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Goes Gold

Insomniac Games and PlayStation have today revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has officially gone gold. Originally announced all the way back in 2021, the road to Spider-Man 2 has been a long one, primarily because PlayStation has chosen to be so secretive about the project. Now, it's known that the initial work on the project has wrapped up, which means that it won't end up getting delayed from its October release date.

Shared on Insomanic's official X account, the studio confirmed that it has now completed its development of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which means that the game can begin being printed onto discs and shipped around the globe. In doing so, Insomniac also shared a video that featured a variety of cast members from Spider-Man 2 celebrating the occasion. Actors and actresses such as Yuri Lowenthal, Nadji Jeter, Laura Bailey, and Tony Todd all appeared in the video and expressed excitement that fans would finally be able to play the game on PlayStation 5.

WE ARE GOLD! We're thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5's launch on October 20, 2023 with a few words from the game's cast! #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/ChitBfTREM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2023

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has officially gone gold!" said Insomniac's message at the end of the video. "We're thrilled to share this milestone achievement with our studio and collaborators at PlayStation and Marvel Games, and with our incredible community around the world. We can't wait for you to experience what we've been cooking up on October 20th!"

What Is Spider-Man 2 About?

(Photo: PlayStation)

As the title suggests, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a sequel to the 2018 game which first came to PS4. This time around, Insomniac is introducing a number of new iconic villains such as Kraven, Venom, and Mysterio alongside a variety of improved gameplay mechanics. Additionally, Miles Morales will be serving as a co-lead after receiving his own spin-off game on PS5 and PS4 back in 2020. Much of the narrative of this sequel will center around Peter Parker and his battle with the parasitic symbiote, which takes control of his body and alters his demeanor.

You can read PlayStation's official description of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 below:

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat.

Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."