Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Reveals Performance and Resolution Specs

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games has formally shared the various graphical modes that will be seen in the upcoming PlayStation 5 title. Unlike Insomniac's previous Miles Morales spin-off game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is going to be completely exclusive to PS5, which means that there is a bit more that can be done this time around. Fortunately, it sounds like Insomniac has taken full advantage of the PS5 hardware given the various graphical modes that will be seen in Spidey's next outing.

Speaking to IGN in a recent interview, those at Insomniac confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will offer a variety of different graphical options depending on what players prefer. Specifically, Spider-Man 2 will feature performance that is able to toggle between 30fps, 40fps, and 60fps. And while an increased frame rate would typically result in drawbacks in terms of resolution, Insomniac says that it's been able to implement ray tracing with all modes seen in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

"There's no mode of this game that has the ray tracing turned off, no need for it," said Mike Fitzgerald, Insomniac's director of core technology. "We've really figured out how to deliver what we feel like is the right Spider-Man visuals and we want to make sure every player is seeing that."

"For us, this is really a culmination of everything we've learned about developing for this console," Fitzgerald added. "We did Spider-Man Remastered, Miles Morales, and Ratchet and Clank. And so as our fourth title for the PS5, we've really gotten to leverage everything we've seen in developing those games. Our performance mode for this title has ray tracing on by default. We've really expanded ray traced reflections throughout the game. It's on the water and the oceans and really gives a more realistic picture everywhere."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date

If you didn't already have the launch date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 circled on your calendar, it will be dropping on PS5 next month on October 20. Ahead of that time, be sure to continue following our coverage of the game as we'll have a whole lot more to share in the coming days and weeks. Additionally, you can also read some of our own brief thoughts on Spider-Man 2 after having gone hands-on with the game here:

"I never really had doubts about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 being anything less than another high-quality PlayStation exclusive and my brief time with the game has essentially verified as much. Not only is Spider-Man 2 shaping up to be one of the top-selling titles of 2023, but it's clear that Insomniac has put in a ton of effort to keep it from feeling derivative when compared to previous installments. If Insomniac's take on the 'Black Suit Saga' can end up standing toe-to-toe with what we've seen from the storyline in other mediums, then Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could end up easily becoming the best Spider-Man game of all-time."