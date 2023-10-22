Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Spoilers Discussion: The Story, Ending, Suits & Cameos Explained

The ComicBook Gaming crew breaks down Marvel's Spider-Man in FULL SPOILERS, including the story, ending, character cameos, suits, and bonus missions!

The ComicBook Nation Gaming team does a deep-dive full spoilers discussion for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game. That includes explaining the game's story, ending, major character cameos and twists, as well as the various suits, power-ups, and bonus missions you can discover!

Listen below for the FULL breakdown of EVERYTHING you need to know when playing through Marvel's Spider-Man 2!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

In ComicBook.com/Gaming's 4.5 (out of 5) star review of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Gaming expert Cade Onder said the following:

Ultimately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 captures the essence of the character on a micro and macro level. We get big, epic set pieces infused with personal stakes, spectacular combat, the amazing web-swinging that every kid dreams of, and a story that tests Miles Morales and Peter Parker on both physical and mental levels. While it isn't without its flaws, Spider-Man 2 is a sensational follow-up to the previous games and yet another winner for PlayStation players.

