‘Marvel’s Spider-Man:’ Three Surprise Villains You’ll Encounter In the Game

WARNING: This article contains mild mid-game spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you want to experience this game completely fresh, consider this your final warning.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is finally here, and even though many of the villains were revealed in pre-release trailers, there are still a handful of exciting battles and missions coming your way, with villains that you didn’t see coming!

We knew that the Sinister Six would play a big role in the game, but who is their leader? Leading up to launch we only saw Shocker, Electro, Rhino, Vulture, and Scorpion. It’s not long until the leader of the gang is revealed — or at least teased. Within the first 90 minutes of gameplay, you’re introduced to another character who foreshadows some serious end-game turbulence: Otto Octavius.

As soon as you see Otto, you know what’s coming your way. It has been speculated for some time that Doc Ock would be the leader of the Sinister Six, and the game wastes no time in planting those seeds. He’s too iconic. There’s no way we could establish a new Spider-Man canon without introducing a new Otto Octavius.

But who are these other two mystery villains?!

Tombstone:

Tombstone makes an extremely intimidating first impression in this game. You see this guy take an attacker’s gun, hold it straight up to his head, and pull the trigger. Due to his stone-solid skin, the bullet gets crushed and falls to the floor without doing him any harm, and that shuts up the dissenters.

We won’t reveal why you meet him, or reveal what happens in the side-quest line involving him. You’ll love to uncover those secrets for yourself. Just know that he plays a really cool part of the story — just in a minor way.

Taskmaster:

Later on in the game you’ll start unlocking challenges, which are spread throughout the city. Strange chests will appear giving your details on what you have to do. Sometimes you have to go defuse bombs that have been planted around the city before time runs out. Sometimes you have to save a politician from a group of mobsters. Sometimes you have to quietly infiltrate an enemy base to take out some thugs. All of these things you’ll do at the bidding of Taskmaster.

Taskmaster is one of the coolest side-bosses in the game. His challenge missions will all test your skills and push you to your limits, and every once in a while you’ll get to fight Taskmaster himself! These are not easy fights, but they are fun as hell.