‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Teases Danger for Peter Parker’s Loved Ones

A new trailer released for Marvel’s Spider-Man showcases the webslinger’s many relationships with friends, foes, and the everyday New Yorker.

IGN shared the “Relationships Trailer” above that features another episode of J. Jonah Jameson’s “Just the Facts” talk show. The Spider-Man critic takes another call from Peter Parker who’s this time taking on the false name of Ben Reilly to speak to Jameson and defend the hero’s name by saying that he benefits the city of New York more than he harms it. Parker’s point is that he cleans up crime in the city, but Jameson counters that by saying that the crime is more rampant than ever thanks to Spider-Man. He adds that while there were normal thugs before, Spider-Man’s appearance has encouraged others to put on their own super suits and wreak havoc on the city.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Suddenly Spider-Man appears, and every copycat in town thinks it’s fair game to put on a crazy suit and destroy public property,” Jameson says in the trailer. “And I’m not just talking about one or two. This whole city is full of these nutcases.”

He then goes on to name the villainous cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man that includes Vulture, Rhino, and Kingpin, also known by his real name of William Fisk.

After Parker brings up a point about how Spider-Man is on good terms with many people including the chief of police and many residents of New York, Jameson says that that’s part of the problem as well, alluding to the common theme of heroes’ loved ones being put in danger because of their association with the heroes.

“And that’s the problem,” Jameson says when Parker mentions Spider-Man’s positive standing with people. “Everyone Spider-Man associates with finds themselves in the line of fire. It’s impossible for his worlds not to collide at some point.”

From the scenes shown in the footage and the gameplay that we’ve seen prior to this combined with the fact that every hero’s loved ones are eventually roped into some dangerous situation, we can expect to see more of that in Marvel’s Spider-Man as well. The trailer shows several scenes with people that Spider-man is close to including Miles Morales, Aunt May, and Mary Jane, the last of which is dramatically shown being held at gunpoint by a member of the Inner Demons, Mister Negative’s army of henchman.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.