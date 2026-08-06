Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Gets Major Day-One Update, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

After over a year of anticipation, Arc System Works and PlayStation have today released Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls across PS5 and PC platforms. Poised to be one of the biggest fighting games of the year, Marvel Tokon has already proven to be quite popular, as reception following its recent beta was largely positive. In the wake of this beta, though, Arc System Works received plenty of feedback that it has now gone on to integrate in the final version of the game.

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Downloadable now, this initial patch for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls makes a number of improvements right away. Most of these upgrades are tied to the game’s performance on PC, which had a number of issues during its beta. Arc System Works promised after the beta that it would look to make refinements to Marvel Tokon on PC following complaints from players, and those have now been pushed out in this update.

Beyond this, a handful of smaller refinements have been made to Marvel Tokon, some of which are associated with online play. In terms of gameplay tweaks, there haven’t been any drastic balance changes made just yet, as Arc System Works has only really altered certain combo inputs. Further down the line, balance changes for various characters will surely be coming to Marvel Tokon, but it might take a few weeks for Arc System Works to determine which fighters need to be altered.

In the interim, to get a look at everything that has been done to Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls in this inaugural update, you can view the full patch notes below.

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Performance Optimizations

Removed unnecessary character animation updates from being performed; resulting in a reduced CPU load.

Made improvements to alleviate the load on the user interface update.

Made improvements to address an issue where performance significantly deteriorated when running applications that use overlays or capture video. OBS Studio: Video capture via Game Capture & Discord: Overlays, Video Capture

Added an anti-aliasing option to the automatic graphics quality setting to ensure that the appropriate anti-aliasing option is applied based on performance and prevents unintended load increase.

Fixed an issue that enabled unintended anti-aliasing plug-ins (e.g. DLSS, FSR, XeSS).

Also included a feature to the custom graphics quality settings and effect quality options that allow you to change the update frequency of the stage background characters.

Selecting medium quality or low quality will reduce the update frequency and slightly reduce the load on the CPU.

Have set the prompt inquiring about performing a shader warm-up at startup to ON by default, making it easier to find and perform a shader warm-up.

Fixed an issue that caused the shader warm-up to run unintentionally at startup.

Steam Version: Fixed an issue that caused a delay in sending input data during online matches; resulting in improved online match performance.

PS5 Version: Implemented additional measures to mitigate input lag.

Other Fixes

Game Screen – Fixed an issue where the game would automatically switch between monitors on setups that featured multiple monitors.

– Fixed an issue where the game would automatically switch between monitors on setups that featured multiple monitors. Online Lobby – Fixed an issue where some players would become invisible after viewing rankings in Ranked Mode and then enter the Online Lobby.

– Fixed an issue where some players would become invisible after viewing rankings in Ranked Mode and then enter the Online Lobby. Ranked Mode – Fixed an issue where the screen would become distorted when a large number of digits were displayed.

– Fixed an issue where the screen would become distorted when a large number of digits were displayed. Game Server Connectivity – Improved communication stability between the client and game server.

– Improved communication stability between the client and game server. Mouse – Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when using the mouse too quickly in the game’s menus.

– Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when using the mouse too quickly in the game’s menus. Text Optimization – Fixed an issue where performance was significantly reduced when large amounts of text were on screen; particularly when set to Arabic or Thai.

– Fixed an issue where performance was significantly reduced when large amounts of text were on screen; particularly when set to Arabic or Thai. Connectivity – Fixed an issue where the game would become unplayable if the network connection was lost during the Challenger Alert screen.

Gameplay Adjustments