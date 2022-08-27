Marvel, Tomb Raider Games Drop as Low as $0.70 During Huge Sale

There's a surprise sale going on this weekend that extends to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam) platforms, and if you've got a Tomb Raider game or a Marvel title that you've been on the fence about picking up, you may be able to acquire that and a few more at some exceptionally low prices. The sale encompasses both of those franchises as well as numerous others like the Deus Ex games and includes titles like Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well as the games' more expensive versions.

Square Enix, for those who might've missed the news, recently sold off its Western Studios including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal. Embracer Group acquired them as well as the games they were working on including the live-service Marvel's Avengers game that's still getting new content. Now that the acquisition is finalized, Square Enix seems to be looking to offload its remaining stock of games like those in the Marvel and Tomb Raider series.

As such, those games are really cheap right now. Like, less than $1 cheap. Classic Tomb Raider games like Tomb Raider: Underworld and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness are going for under a dollar right now which admittedly not be what people are after, but you can even get the Tomb Raider Collection on Steam at the price of $20.20 whereas the normal price for that is $201.99.

The same kinds of deals can be found when looking at the Marvel games, too. Unfortunately for those who don't already have the game, it looks like all of the copies of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy have been scooped up already seeing how no matter what platform or edition of the game you pick, the only option is to be put on a waiting list. Marvel's Avengers is still in stock depending on what platform and edition you're looking for, and if you're a collector who might not care as much for the game but like the collectibles that come with the Earth's Mightiest Edition, that one's on sale, too. It normally costs $149.99 and is on sale for $15.

As others have found out, some of these purchases are for physical editions of the games which means that Square Enix might get you on the shipping costs even if the initial prices are exceptionally low. That's most likely why pretty much all of the Steam purchases have been wiped out by now, but those looking for a deal can still browse through the games through the links above to see what's left.