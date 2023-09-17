Marvel's Wolverine Gets Major New Update As Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Finishes Development

Marvel's Wolverine has gotten a pretty significant new update. Insomniac Games has quietly built itself up as one of the most reliable video game developers out there with the Ratchet and Clank games, Resistance, Sunset Overdrive, and perhaps most notably, its take on Spider-Man. After two hugely successful Spider-Man games and with another one on the way, Insomniac Games clearly found itself in the good graces of Marvel as the developer was also given the ability to make a new Wolverine game. Wolverine hasn't had a brand new video game since the beloved X-Men Origins: Wolverine video game in 2008 which allowed characters to hack and slash limbs off of their foes courtesy of an M-rating.

As of right now, we don't know much about Marvel's Wolverine, but it is a game that Insomniac Games has been working on since at least 2021, as that's when it was announced. Some fans are hoping it will be released in 2024, but we really don't know. Insomniac has been able to keep fans at bay with questions since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is on the horizon and that is exciting enough for fans at the moment. However, after it releases, it's likely fans will start demanding to know more about what's next. Thankfully, it seems like things are ramping up on the project. One of the developers on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Tommy Mann, took to Twitter earlier this month and noted that they had moved off of Spider-Man and begun work on Marvel's Wolverine. It's likely a lot of developers will make this shift in the coming weeks as they finish up Spider-Man 2 and are able to focus on the next project.

I can not wait for people to play #SpiderMan2PS5. Working on that game with so many amazing people was a lot of fun. However, today I get to start something new. #WolverinePS5🐺 — Tommy Mann (@Tommy_Toons) September 11, 2023

It's important to note that developers in all kinds of roles join projects at various stages of production, so this doesn't really signal that the game is some incredibly early stage, though it may be. Insomniac Games is pretty good on working on multiple games at a time, however, and can release games almost back to back without fail. We got Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in 2021, and now Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2023. It's possible we could get Marvel's Wolverine in 2024 or 2025 as a result.