Major Marvel Video Game Now Completely Free to Own

A hugely popular Marvel game that launched back in 2021 is now entirely free to own. Over the past few years, Marvel has had a renaissance in the video game space. Titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and Marvel's Midnight Suns have all been hits in one way or another and are joined by a growing list of games such as Marvel's Wolverine and Marvel's Blade that are currently in the works. Now, one of the best Marvel games of this slate has reached a new low in terms of price and can be picked up for no cost at all.

For the next week, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is entirely free on the Epic Games Store. As previous leaks indicated, Guardians of the Galaxy is the first free game that Epic has chosen to dole out on a weekly cadence on its PC marketplace to begin 2024. This offer has gone live today, January 4, and will remain active until next week on the morning of January 11. At that time, a new game (Sail Forth) will replace GOTG and become available to snag on EGS.

Although it might not be as popular as the Marvel's Spider-Man series from PlayStation, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has been quite well received over the past couple of years from both critics and fans. Currently, the game sits at a strong 80/100 aggregate score on Metacritic with the game's "User Score" being even higher at 8.6/10. As such, if you haven't played Marvel's GOTG for yourself just yet, it's definitely worth downloading and giving a shot since there is now no longer a barrier of entry.

You can learn more about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and what it entails via the game's official description and launch trailer attached at the bottom of the page.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

"Fire up Star-Lord's jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.