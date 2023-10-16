Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Metacritic Score Revealed, And PlayStation Has Another Huge Hit

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release worldwide in a few days via the PS5 and the PS5 only. Ahead of this release date, reviews for the PlayStation game have gone live, and to the surprise of no one, Insomniac Games has another hit on its hands. Rumblings of the game internally reviewing well seem founded as the game is earning strong review scores, currently sitting at a 91. The first game landed at an 88, which means the sequel looks poised to potentially perform better by a few points.

It's worth noting that it's very likely this score will change over time. In fact, it may change by the next hour. This is just the initial score. Typically, over time, Metacritic scores dip. How much is usually dependent on how many reviews go live at embargo. The more reviews that go live at embargo, the smaller this dip tends to be. Whatever the case, except this score to vary within one to two points, possibly more.

Our Review

Of course, everyone's milage with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will vary. That said, for more insight into whether or not it will be for you, be sure to check out our official review for the game that just went live moments ago.

"Ultimately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 captures the essence of the character on a micro and macro level," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "We get big, epic set pieces infused with personal stakes, spectacular combat, the amazing web-swinging that every kid dreams of, and a story that tests Miles Morales and Peter Parker on both physical and mental levels. While it isn't without its flaws, Spider-Man 2 is a sensational follow-up to the previous games and yet another winner for PlayStation players."

Release Date and Game Information

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release worldwide on October 20 via PS5. Right now, there's no word of a PC version, but there is word of a price point. Like other Sony AAA games, it will cost $70 at launch, and this will be the only way to play the game. It will not be available via PS Plus.

"Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5," reads an official blurb about the game. "Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel's New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love."