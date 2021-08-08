Unannounced Marvel Strategy Game Reportedly Won't Feature Marvel Characters

✖

Publisher 2K Games is planning to reveal a new title later this month, and based on rumors and reports that we have seen circling over the summer, it stands to reason that this new game will be associated with the Marvel universe. Specifically, this title is said to belong to the strategy genre and will be similar to 2K's XCOM franchise. And while this news on its own has made many Marvel fans quite excited, it sounds as though there could be a pretty major caveat with the game.

According to video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb, this Marvel strategy title actually will not feature Marvel characters that fans might be familiar with from films, comics, and other pieces of media. Instead, the game will task players with creating their own characters that will then reside within the larger Marvel universe. Because of this, Grubb explained that this will allow 2K Games to still consider this an original IP even though it's still technically in collaboration with Marvel.

"The reason that it might still be [considered] a new property even though it’s a Marvel thing is that… this is not going to pick up any existing franchise in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], it’s not even going to be existing characters,” Grubb explained of what he has heard of the project. "So it’s not going to have any existing MCU characters, but it should take place in the wider universe."

Speaking more about what this title might entail, Grubb said that he has heard that the game will "focus on the supernatural elements" that are found within the Marvel universe. He went on to say that the character customization will also be similar to what fans have seen in the XCOM franchise. "I do think that the character that you’re playing will be a customizable superhero, or at least the team might be customizable, so it’s still going to have XCOM in that way, but that’s why it’s not going to be taking place in any existing lineage of franchises," he said.

Obviously, 2K hasn't announced that it has any such Marvel title in the works right now, so don't put too much stock in everything that has been stated here. Still, Grubb tends to have a solid track record when it comes to reports of this nature, so there's a decent chance that this is how the Marvel project from 2K will shake out.

So if this report turns out to be accurate, how are you going to feel about this Marvel strategy game? Will you lose interest in it entirely, or are you still going to pick it up? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]