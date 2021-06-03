New Marvel Game From the Makers of XCOM Potentially Leaked

✖

Marvel Games has continued to expand its presence over the past few years in a pretty big way. With titles like Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Avengers being the most notable within the label's catalog, it's becoming more clear as time goes on that Marvel still wants to do a whole lot more in the realm of gaming. Luckily, it sounds as though we should see more of what Marvel Games has in store as it is now rumored to be teaming up with another popular game developer.

In a new leak from Reddit, one user has suggested that 2K Games, which is the company that publishes games like NBA 2K, BioShock, and many others is making a strategy game set in the Marvel universe. The project is being developed specifically by Firaxis Games, which is the studio that worked on the XCOM series. Much like that franchise, this user says that the game will be turn-based in nature and is essentially going to be "XCOM with Marvel heroes". The user says the information they received of this leak was secondhand, but the person who gave them the information is said to have seen actual promotional materials for the title.

Yeah I was wondering if people would notice this leak — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

If this sounds pretty sketchy, well, it definitely is. Fortunately, one of the most notable reporters that covers the games industry, Jason Schreier, seems to have verified that the information could be real. In an interaction on Twitter, one user sent Schreier the info that had leaked and asked him if he had heard about it. While not confirming its legitimacy, Schreier did say that he was "wondering if people would notice this leak." As such, this makes the info in question seem quite real.

As usual with leaks of this kind, take everything with a grain of salt for the time being. If this game is real, however, there's a good chance that we could hear more about its existence during the next few weeks between E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest. If it is formally revealed in any capacity in the near future, we'll obviously let you know here on ComicBook.com.

So would you be interested in seeing a Marvel strategy game? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.