New Marvel Video Game Could Be Revealed This Month

It seems as though a new Marvel video game could be revealed at some point later this month. Earlier this summer, rumors and reports began circling that indicated publisher 2K Games would be working on a new project with Marvel Games. The title, in particular, was said to be closely associated with 2K's XCOM series, which is part of the strategy genre. And while the reveal of this game never came to fruition at E3 2021 like many expected, 2K has today teased that it will be unveiling a new project later this month, meaning that this Marvel strategy IP might be coming to light quite soon.

Mentioned as part of parent company Take-Two Interactive's first-quarter earnings today, it was said that 2K Games will be announcing an all-new game later this month. Details on this project are sparse at the moment, but 2K has confirmed that it will be part of a new franchise. Furthermore, it's also slated to release prior to the end of Take-Two's current fiscal year. Specifically, this means that it will launch before March 31, 2022, at the absolute latest.

It's worth stressing that just because 2K is planning to reveal a new game, it doesn't mean that this project will be in tandem with Marvel. 2K has many studios around the globe, so there's a good chance that this mystery title could be quite literally anything. That being said, the way in which news related to this Marvel strategy game leaked earlier in the summer made it seem like such an announcement would definitely be coming at some point in the near future. As such, a reveal this month in proximity to Gamescom 2021 would make sense.

Regardless of whether or not this Marvel strategy game is revealed this month, it definitely seems to be something that will come about down the road. And to that end, whenever it might be officially revealed, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think we're about to see a new Marvel project revealed by 2K in the coming weeks? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.