Marvel’s Avengers Will Include Brand New Costumes and Old Classics

Marvel fans have been getting their fill over the past decade with the MCU, but as Endgame has come and gone and Marvel begins the next phase of films, they are beginning to expand into the gaming world. Marvel’s Avengers is going to feature a new story for fans to enjoy, and while there are plenty of questions that remain unanswered, the devs are starting to disclose more information now that the trailer has officially been revealed. That said, Marvel Games creative director Bill Rosemann recently spoke with GameSpot about the upcoming game, and during the interview, he touched on the type of costumes we can expect to see in the title.

Much like Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, the upcoming Avengers experience will feature a plethora of costumes for fans to unlock and wear as they roam around. According to Rosemann, there will be entirely new costumes that were designed specifically for Marvel’s Avengers. In addition to this, there will also be some that are based on the ones that we’ve seen in the comics over the years.

To add to this, Rosemann also assured fans that the look of the heroes can be completely different depending on who is playing the game. The choice of how the characters look will be up to the players, which is always a good thing, and is surely going to be enjoyed by fans everywhere.

Marvel’s Avengers is set to arrive on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information on the upcoming game:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

