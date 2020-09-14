Marvel's Avengers Team Already Working on a "New Original AAA Game"

✖

Crystal Dynamics, the developer of Marvel's Avengers, is currently hiring for a new AAA game. The news was revealed thanks to some new job listings that appeared on the company's website. According to one of the listings, the title will be "a new original AAA game being built in our Redwood City studio." Additional details are limited at this time, but it shows that the company is already thinking about the future, despite the fact that there's still plenty of content related to Marvel's Avengers on the way. The listings for jobs with the developer can be found right here.

Listings such as these provide an interesting window into the future of development studios. While they have become an invaluable tool to help with the hiring process, they also fuel speculation from the gaming community about what might come next. In addition to the game's "AAA" status, listings also state that the game will be "multiplayer focused" and will feature PvP content.

It will likely be some time before the developer's next game arrives. While Marvel's Avengers is now available, players can look forward to quite a bit of content in the near future. The game will receive multiple playable characters in the coming months, including Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Spider-Man (Peter Parker). It should be noted that Spider-Man will appear exclusively in the PlayStation versions of the game. Outside of those characters, the developer has plans to add more heroes, as well. It seems that Crystal Dynamics will be a bit busy before a new game can be prioritized!

Marvel's Avengers released earlier this month, and reviews have been fairly strong, thus far. It remains to be seen how well the game will perform financially, but it's a safe bet that Crystal Dynamics could end up developing a sequel if the game performs well enough. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what's next.

Marvel's Avengers is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. A free update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Marvel's Avengers yet? What do you want to see next from Crystal Dynamics? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!