Marvel's Avengers Could Be Bringing Ultron to the Game

Marvel's Avengers revealed a host of new content coming to the game throughout the year, including a new villain sector, new bosses, and a new expansion that will bring a new villain to the game in Klaw. That might not be the only new villain coming though, as dataminer Miller revealed some data that suggests another huge Marvel villain is in development by the name of Ultron. Miller says that progress has been made on both Klaw and Ultron, but that other characters like War Machine and Red Hulk have been dormant for a bit. You can read the post below.

"The only upcoming bosses I've observed progress on post-launch are Klaw and Ultron. Red Hulk exists but hasn't been touched in ages. He may have been abandoned like War Machine, though I suspect aspects of him live on in Fire Adaptoids and Abomination," Miller wrote.

It's also noted that Deathlok data was actually related to War Machine and that there's nothing else regarding Loki either.

"Some misc. notes:

- "Kree boss" is test data from prototyping

- "Deathlok" is misinterpreted War Machine data

- Frostbite/Frenzy/Vindicator/Ghost are all similarly misinterpreted misc. data

- Nothing additional re: Loki in the data, but he's in merch and clearly teased"

As for Ultron, while the game has brought in more villains, it could still use quite a few more to help replayability, and having Ultron would be a huge help. Granted, someone on Ultron's scale might make more sense for a bigger update or expansion, and this could very well be the case, though if it is it might be a bit before we see him, as Klaw isn't coming until the summer in the Black Panther expansion.

Here's the official rundown on the newest addition to the game, Hawkeye.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

Do you think we'll see Ultron in the game? Let us know what you think in the comments