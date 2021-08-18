Marvel's Avengers Gives Players Free Black Panther Suit

✖

Yesterday saw the release of War for Wakanda, the latest expansion for Marvel's Avengers. As its name suggests, the expansion puts the Black Panther in the spotlight, and there's a ton of different skins based on the hero of Wakanda. Among these costumes is the Damisa-Sarki outfit, which sees King T'Challa wearing an epic cape. The look is meant to be a "reinterpretation" of Jack Kirby's original design for the character, and how he looked in his first appearance. The skin is completely free in the game for a limited time, so players might want to grab it while it's available!

An image of the skin can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Don a cape worthy of a king. 👑 Grab the Damisa-Sarki Outfit for free from the Marketplace for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/uuidMR6S2O — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 18, 2021

In Wakandan, Damisa-Sarki translates simply to "The Panther." It's a nice alternative costume for the character, and the price is impossible to beat! The use of "Damisa-Sarki" as the name is also a great throwback to the character's comic book roots. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have included a number of other interesting homages with this update, including T'Challa's Wild West-inspired look from Exiles #6.

In addition to the Damisa-Sarki skin being free, the War for Wakanda expansion is also free for all players. What's more, players do not have to have completed the game's single-player campaign to jump into the DLC. For fans of Black Panther, that should be very welcome news, and it might even convince some gamers to give Marvel's Avengers a shot if they haven't already! The expansion sees Black Panther and the Avengers taking on Klaw and Crossbones. Other members of the character's supporting cast also appear, including Shuri, Okoye, and more.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out the new expansion in Marvel's Avengers? Do you plan on snagging this free skin? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!