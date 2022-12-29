Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comic-Inspired Costume This Week

While there are a lot of questions about the future of Marvel's Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics continues to add a steady stream of new costumes. Many of these are directly inspired by the comics, and the game has done a great job digging through back issues to find unique looks for the game's playable characters. This week, the game will add another new costume, this one for the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye. The costume in question is based on the Earth-666 version of Hawkeye, which first appeared in 2012's Secret Avengers #33. This version makes Hawkeye look like... an actual hawk!

An image of the new skin can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🦅 It's a bird! It's a plane! Yep, nope – it's a bird.



🎯 A new comics-inspired Outfit for Hawkeye arrives to the Marketplace tomorrow. The 'Werehawk' Outfit depicts the Earth-616, undead version of the Golden Archer. pic.twitter.com/DmVEilbmpC — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 28, 2022

The skin is not available in the game as of this writing, but it is set to be added to the marketplace on December 29th. Secret Avengers #33 was written by Rick Remender, with pencils and inks handled by Andy Kuhn. Presumably, Kuhn is the one who designed this version of Hawkeye, along with the other Avengers of Earth-666. The team was comprised of monstrous takes on the Avengers, including a mummy version of Thor, and a Black Widow that was actually a black widow! It remains to be seen whether those skins might also appear in the game, but this version of Hawkeye could open the door for more.

Alternate costumes have long been a staple of superhero games, and it's always interesting to see which ones the developers decide to add. Characters like Hawkeye have been around for several decades, receiving countless takes by artists across the industry. It's hard to say how many gamers might actually seek out some comics as a result of these costume variants, but it just might inspire some to go back issue hunting!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

