Marvel's Avengers Reportedly Adding Surprising Character from Jason Aaron's Run

Jason Aaron's Avengers run has introduced several new characters spanning the history of the Marvel Universe. The series has centered on legacy characters, introducing new Ghost Riders, never-before-seen hosts for the Phoenix Force, and possessors of the Starbrand. The Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. in particular have played a big role in the series, and one member of the team is reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers. According to reliable leaker Miller, the Starbrand originally known as Vnn will be added to the game as a premium cosmetic for the Hulk!

At this time, it's unclear when the skin will be made available, but Miller shared images of the Starbrand skin in the Tweet embedded below. It was also retweeted by Jason Aaron, possibly lending it a bit more authenticity.

Vnn, the man who became Starbrand, is coming to Marvel's Avengers as a premium cosmetic for The Hulk. ✴️ pic.twitter.com/YFvF9yYuLh — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) November 29, 2022

Turning the Hulk into the Starbrand of 1,000,000 B.C. actually makes a lot of sense! While some of the comic-inspired skins from Marvel's Avengers have taken creative liberties with the designs, this one bears a strong resemblance to the character's comic origins. It's very faithful to the original design by Esad Ribic, and fans of the current Avengers volume are definitely going to want to snag this one!

Since releasing more than two years ago, Marvel's Avengers has featured a lot of unexpected references to the comics that inspired it. While the game's MCU skins are some of the most popular, there's something very cool about the way developer Crystal Dynamics continues to bring in characters and designs that remain exclusive to the comics. It's a great treat for both longtime Avengers fans, as well as current readers. Heck, it might even convince some players to give the comics a shot!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to see this incarnation of Starbrand added to the game? Have you been enjoying Marvel's Avengers? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!