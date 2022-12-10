Marvel's Avengers Could Get 4 Final Heroes Before Losing Support Next Year

Marvel's Avengers could get 4 more heroes before the game loses further support next year. Marvel's Avengers has had a pretty tough go since it launched. Even from its initial reveal, many criticized the looks of the hero as they felt like discount versions of the live-action actors, but many were still optimistic because the gameplay looked solid. Unfortunately, the game was a misfire at launch with tons of bugs, game design philosophies that directly conflicted with each other, and more. Post-launch support got messed up as Crystal Dynamics worked to improve the game, meaning DLC characters got pushed to the side.

Earlier this week, a report from eXputer came out talking about the future of Marvel's Avengers and noted that there are reportedly no plans for additional content to the game in 2024. 2023 is expected to be the last year the game gets any meaningful support and it's not even clear if there will be anything next year. However, the report did note that there are audio files for 4 unreleased characters currently within the game, which means they could be added to the game in 2023. These 4 characters are the heavily rumored She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, Shuri, and Iron Heart. Of course, these characters could simply get canceled and never see the light of day. Even if they do get added, it seems likely it won't include any fan fare. Black Panther was the last hero to release that actually felt properly integrated into the world and story thanks to a big expansion in Wakanda.

Of course, characters like She-Hulk and Iron Heart could also just further add to the critique of new characters not feeling different enough from others. She-Hulk and Iron Heart's powers are adjacent to two other characters already in Marvel's Avengers, making them feel like totally uninspired additions that send the game out on a whimper. Only time will tell what Crystal Dynamics has planned.

