Marvel's Avengers will reportedly lose support soon. Marvel's Avengers is a pretty strange and tragic game as it was a really exciting project that would bring Earth's Mightiest Heroes alive in a really exciting way. Although the Avengers have appeared in numerous games over the years, this was the first modern, true AAA third-person action game that would give you full control over these heroes. Unfortunately, the game was met with lukewarm reception due to a buggy launch, conflicting game design choices, and much more. It was hurt even further by the fact that post-launch support was pretty mediocre and the big expansions were few and far between.

Marvel's Avengers has basically been on life support over the years. While there is a very dedicated fan base and it does receive new skins frequently, the substantial content drops that keep a live service game alive haven't been anything too exciting with the exception of a Black Panther expansion. With that said, it sounds like Marvel's Avengers may be coming to an end soon. According to reputable leaker Miller Ross on behalf of eXputer, Marvel's Avengers is being "sunset" in 2023, something Miller had hinted at in the past. There are reportedly no plans for more content in 2024 and this will also see lead designer Brian Waggoner departing Crystal Dynamics. According to the report, Marvel's Avengers was always intended to last 3 – 5 years and this supposed loss of support would align with that time frame.

Of course, it remains to be seen what will come of Marvel's Avengers in 2023. There are a handful of rumored characters that have yet to be added, such as She-Hulk, but it's unknown whether there's any DLC planned for next year. Either way, it seems likely servers will remain active in Marvel's Avengers just like other online games after losing support like Red Dead Online. It's worth noting that none of this has been confirmed, so take it all with a grain of salt until Crystal Dynamics has something to say.

