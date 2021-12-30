With Spider-Man finally available in Marvel’s Avengers, and the knowledge that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are definitely still looking to add more to the title in 2022, the question now is: who is next? While there’s no official definitive answer for that, a new report from the same person that previously leaked the fact that Christopher Judge would voice Black Panther before the official announcement seems to confirm that Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will soon be added to the Marvel-branded title. And she will be voiced in the game by Krizia Bajos.

As usual for these sorts of rumors and reports that aren’t sourced beyond a single claim, a grain of salt should be taken. But the previous track record of the leaker makes it all seem a bit more certain — as does the fact that Bajos shared the tweet alongside an emoji of a green heart. In the age of social media, that’s about as confirmed as these things sometimes get before an official announcement.

Krizia Bajos will be playing Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk when she appears in Marvel's Avengers pic.twitter.com/u5yinWl8vT — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) December 30, 2021

And while She-Hulk might at first seem like an odd choice for the next Marvel’s Avengers DLC character, there are plenty of factors working in her favor. First and foremost, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to premiere the character with Tatiana Maslany portraying her in the eponymous She-Hulk series on Disney+. Additionally, She-Hulk references had previously been found in the video game and a tease from earlier this year had many speculating that it might also be a reference to She-Hulk.

As noted above, while She-Hulk has seemingly been confirmed there is nothing official as of yet. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The Spider-Man DLC for Marvel’s Avengers was released on November 30th while the big Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

