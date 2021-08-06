Marvel's Avengers Fans Are Divided Over New Iron Man Suit

Marvel's Avengers has a new Iron Man suit, and while some players are ready to fork over a piece of their weekly paycheck for it, others are ready to burn down the servers because of it. Right now, as in the moment of writing this, players of the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia game can buy the Terrigen Charge Outfit Set and Bundle via the Marketplace.

A brand new suit part of a larger set, Crystal Dynamics, the game's developer, notes the suit is made with an "alternative energy" source that makes the outfit emit a " brilliant blue." As you will know, we don't often see Iron Man in a blue suit. Combine this with a sleek design, and you get a lot of players excited to drop some dough.

However, other players are accusing the suit of being a "reskin" and a "color swap" of previous Iron Man suits. Of course, this is an oversimplification and undermines the work that went into the suit, but there's a point to the criticism. Players want more varied suit designs. That said, obviously more elaborate suits require more time and money, which runs at odds with the game's monetization model that relies on releasing new cosmetics at a rapid pace. Suffice to say, the division over the game's suits isn't going to end with this new Iron Man skin.