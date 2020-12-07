Marvel's Avengers Leak Seemingly Reveals Black Panther Voice Actor

✖

At this point, one of the worst-kept secrets about future DLC for Marvel's Avengers is the inclusion of Black Panther by Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix. While the reveal was initially seemingly delayed due to the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is every indication that the character will show up in the title in 2021. And now, a new set of leaks seems to indicate that Marvel's Avengers's Black Panther will be voiced by none other than Kratos himself!

Basically, a bunch of voice clips purportedly from the video game made the rounds this weekend, and it would appear that they are of various lines of dialogue from... whomever it is that will voice Black Panther in the title. While nothing's been officially announced, the clips sound a lot like Christopher Judge, who also voices the latest incarnation of Kratos in the God of War franchise. You can take a listen for yourself below and be the, well, judge, but it really does sound like Kratos' voice actor:

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It is also now set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021. Black Panther, as noted above, has yet to be officially announced as DLC for the title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded video game right here.

[H/T Forbes]