Marvel’s Avengers Features An Original Story Faithful to The “Marvel DNA”

Marvel wasn’t always, but it’s become increasingly protective of its characters, especially since the Disney acquisition in 2009. That said, for Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel has apparently given developer Crystal Dynamics a lot of freedom to tell not only an original story, but its original story. That said, Crystal Dynamics can’t just tell whatever story it wants. No, the story of Marvel’s Avengers still has to fit the “Marvel DNA.”

“Marvel wanted us to tell our own story,” said lead designer Philippe Thieren while speaking to GameDaily. “We’ve enjoyed getting input from them. The way that this works is we’ll say, ‘We want to do a certain thing or tell a certain story.’ Then someone like Bill [Rosemann, Marvel Games creative director] will tell us about things from comic books 50 years ago that we may or may not know.”

Thieren continued by noting that ultimately it is Crystal Dynamics that gets to decide who’s in the game and joins the Avengers or who fights against them. Of course, everything has to go through Marvel, but according to Thieren, Marvel’s Avengers is Crystal Dynamics “own thing.”

As you may remember, Insomniac Games, the makers of Marvel’s Spider-Man, described a similar relationship with Marvel, and revealed that it was given a lot of creative freedom to craft the game it wanted to make. And it paid off. Hopefully it does for Marvel’s Avengers as well.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches on May 15, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile for more on what Marvel’s Avengers is about, here’s an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”