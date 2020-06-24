Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at Co-Op

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have shown off the early parts of Marvel's Avengers' campaign mode, though there is a whole other element to the game that they've held off on revealing, and that's co-op. Thankfully that all changed at today's big Marvel's Avengers War Table stream, which gave us our first look at what co-op will look like in the anticipated game. They've previously teased that you could outfit your hero with different gear and costumes to make them your own while teaming up with your friends and forming your own Avengers squad, though we didn't know all the ins and outs about how this side of the game actually worked, and while we still have a few questions, many of the ones we had previously were answered after the stream revealed first gameplay and screenshots from War Zones.

As you can see in the images below, War Zones will have you working with a team of Avengers, either by playing alongside AI companions or up to 3 other players. You'll be taking on A.I.M forces with one of the revealed six heroes, but you'll be able to outfit your gear and costumes to make your hero truly your own.

We also got to see the debut of team-based attacks, like when Thor powered up Hulk with the power of the Bifrost or when Thor charged up Iron Man who was flying by. These buffs will play a bit part in your War Zone success, and we can't wait to see more.

We also learned that there will be pieces of armor that will lend you tweaked abilities, like the gamma armor, which turns Iron Man's repulsors green if he has that armor equipped. We imagine there will be themed armor for each Avenger that you can mix and match, so hopefully, we see more of the combinations soon.

We previously had the chance to speak to Crystal Dynamics Senior Brand Director Rich Briggs, who broke down a bit more about how War Zones work.

"So now let's talk about the War Zone missions, because these can be played with any hero in your roster, either in single-player or in co-op teams of up to four," Briggs said. "Warzone missions are spread across the globe. They've got expansive areas to explore. They've got gear and resources to earn, enemies to battle and plenty of secrets to find. And there's a wide variety of objectives, game types, and most importantly, they unlock new narrative content. So the more you play it, both hero missions and war zone missions, the more hotspots are going to appear on your war table."

"And all of these missions are driving the narrative forward in a meaningful way," Briggs said. "And all of your heroes' progress is shared across the entire game. So you can move back and forth seamlessly between the mission times. This blend of story-driven single-player and online co-op really gives you the best of both worlds."

We can't wait to see more from the game ahead of its release later this year, and you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

