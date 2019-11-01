Marvel’s Avengers Team Explains Difference Between Hero and Warzone Missions

Marvel’s Avengers will feature both single and multiplayer gameplay, and while we’ve seen some of the early story surrounding A-Day and why the team breaks up, we’ve just recently had our first glimpse at how the rest of the game is structured. ComicBook.com had the chance to get some hands-on time with the game and speak to Crystal Dynamics Senior Brand Manager Rich Briggs, and during the presentation, he broke down the difference between Hero Missions, Warzone Missions, and the benefits of each mission type.

First up is Hero missions. “Hero missions are single-player only,” Briggs said. “They’re going to showcase a specific hero. This is basically how you’re advancing the campaign, but they’re also going to unlock additional war zone missions. So over the course of this original story, you’re going to constantly unlock and play as the core roster of the Avengers, and once they’ve rejoined you, you open more missions that give you dedicated time to explore their gameplay and their individual story.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hero missions also give us great opportunities to build out custom spaces designed specifically and tailored to showcase each hero’s unique traits and what makes them special,” Briggs said. “So you can imagine huge wide-open environments for Iron Man to rocket around and plenty of destructible environments for the Hulk to smash.”

Next up is Warzone missions, which is where your choices open up and co-operative play comes in.

“So now let’s talk about the Warzone missions, because these can be played with any hero in your roster, either in single-player or in co-op teams of up to four,” Briggs said. “Warzone missions are spread across the globe. They’ve got expansive areas to explore. They’ve got gear and resources to earn, enemies to battle and plenty of secrets to find. And there’s a wide variety of objectives, game types, and most importantly, they unlock new narrative content. So the more you play it, both hero missions and warzone missions, the more hotspots are going to appear on your war table.”

“And all of these missions are driving the narrative forward in a meaningful way,” Briggs said. “And all of your heroes’ progress is shared across the entire game. So you can move back and forth seamlessly between the mission times. This blend of story-driven single-player and online co-op really gives you the best of both worlds.”

We’re excited to learn more about Hero Missions and Warzone Missions and hopefully, we’ll get the chance to try them out soon.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!