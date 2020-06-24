Marvel's Avengers War Table Story Trailer Released

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have kept quite a bit of their upcoming Marvel's Avengers game close to the vest, only revealing several teaser images and pieces of footage since the game's debut last year. That's why fans were excited to finally get more details and footage of the anticipated game at their War Table streaming event, and that they certainly did, complete with a brand new trailer showing Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Thor brawling their way through A.I.M. agents on their way to redemption and a day where the Avengers can once again be regarded as heroes, and you can find the full trailer in the video above.

Players will guide the Avengers from the high of highs to the low of lows, as this once premier team of heroes is now disbanded and dealing with the guilt and regret that comes from losing one of their own in Captain America. We previously had the chance to speak to Crystal Dynamics' Head of Studio Scot Amos, who described a bit about these post-A-Day heroes.

"You're going to play as our vision of Earth's mightiest heroes," Amos said. "So it means you'll play as Bruce Banner, who questions whether the Avengers are superheroes or simply vigilantes. He blames himself for the events of A-Day, and eventually gets lost in this self-imposed purgatory where he's unwilling to turn back into Banner. You'll play a Tony Stark who's withdrawn from the world. He doesn't have his fortune, his toys or his tech. He used to be the guy with all the answers, but now he feels like he has none."

"And even though Black Widow saved the civilians on the Golden Gate Bridge, she doesn't feel like she was there when Cap needed her most," Amos said. "So racked with guilt, she returns to her life as a lone wolf spy. Meanwhile, Thor feels like he failed the Avengers and is no longer worthy of Mjolnir. So he leaves it behind in exchange for a humble life, serving the people of Midgard. Finally, Captain America does what he always does, which is sacrifice himself for the greater good. He went down with the Helicarrier, and though his absence is felt throughout the story, and he's gone, he is certainly not forgotten."

We can't wait to see more from the game ahead of its release later this year, and you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

