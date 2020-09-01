Marvel's Avengers Reveals Kate Bishop as Newest Playable Hero

✖

Marvel's Avengers is live now in some parts of the globe, and to celebrate Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics held a Launch edition of their streaming War Table events to shed some light on what's coming down the pike. That included a look at how Outposts worked, but it also featured more details on Operations, and as part of the first Operations content reveal we got a new playable hero announced for the game. The new hero joins two previously announced future heroes coming to the game in Spider-Man (PS4/PS5) and Hawkeye (all platforms), and it was none other than Kate Bishop. This is a big addition to the game's lineup, and here are all the details on the newest Avenger joining the mix.

Kate will play a big part in Hawkeye's overall storyline in his upcoming arc, but she will also get the full spotlight in her own Operations content, complete with new missions, a new villain, and more. She's also not a reskin of Hawkeye, as she will come with her own gear, her own specific moveset, and plenty of costumes fans will love.

We got a first look at her in interacting with Maria Hill, and while we didn't see gameplay just yet, her humor and charm were already apparent, and we cannot wait to see what Crystal Dynamics can do with her.

That makes three heroes already added to the game's core roster of Ms. Marvel, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Hulk, and when you add in Spidey, Hawkeye, and Bishop you already have 8 heroes to play as within the first year of release.

The initial tease of new characters included 4 symbols, and one of them featured Hawkeye's logo, so now it seems there are two more in the first wave of new characters, and we are definitely interested to see who they go with next.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

