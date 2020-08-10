Marvel's Avengers Team Reveals New Spider-Man Details

✖

In case you missed it, Spider-Man will be a PlayStation exclusive character in Marvel's Avengers. The folks at developer Crystal Dynamics have begun to detail their post-launch plans for the title, and that includes new heroes like Hawkeye and Spider-Man. While details are relatively scarce on how exactly post-launch heroes will fit into the video game, the fact that Spider-Man is an exclusive hero raises even more questions -- and Crystal Dynamics offered some new details on how he fits into Marvel's Avengers in a recent interview.

"Without obviously giving any spoilers away," said Shaun Escayg, creative director for Marvel's Avengers, when asked whether the team would be limited in portraying the character due to his PlayStation exclusivity, "the window where you will see our version of Spider-Man, will fit into our story – and I have to obviously dance around this because I can't speak to it – but just know that this Spider-Man is our Spider-Man, and will be in our story, will fit in that world with what happened [to them during] A-Day, between then and now – even [with] the villains that support that and how he belongs in this world and how long he's lived in this world."

"Also, to clarify, Spider-Man is in addition to the arc and the progression of the main story," added Vince Napoli, lead combat designer for Marvel's Avengers. "There was no swapping or anything else – we've got our plan, we've got our heroes that are coming out, the stories, the challenges, and the gameplay escalation that we've planned out – that's all continuing. And then on top of all that stuff, we've also got Spider-Man now, and weaving him into [the story] is the key. There is no swapping or changing anything to accommodate that – he's got to fit within the massive plan and all of that stuff we've already got. [Spider-Man] is sort of like a cherry on top, but it doesn't affect or change [the story] in any way."

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Did you have a chance to play in the beta already? Are you excited to play as Spider-Man on the PlayStation consoles? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.