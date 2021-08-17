Marvel's Avengers War for Wakanda Expansion Has a Scarlet Witch Surprise

✖

The new Marvel's Avengers War for Wakanda expansion is live on all platforms, alongside patch notes revealing and detailing everything the free content update does. If you haven't been paying attention to the game, the headline of the expansion is the addition of Black Panther and all of his glorious outfits. However, developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix didn't just add Black Panther as a playable character, they also added new content centered around this addition.

For example, the Royal Palace in Birnin Zana has been added as a new outpost, which means it will serve as the main hub for adventures throughout Wakanda. To this end, there are various missions to pick up, vendors to deal with, and iconic NPCs to speak with, such as Shuri, Okoye, and Zawavari, the latter of which can be heard talking to Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch.

Now, some fans have taken this as a tease that Scarlet Witch is coming to the game in the future, but this is a huge stretch. In fact, there's nothing to the claim. Rather, this appears to be just an Easter egg, which the game is brimming with.

If you haven't encountered the Easter egg, it can be triggered when around Zawavari at the Royal Palace in Birnin Zana, who can be heard talking to Wanda, but not of anything of consequence. In fact, it's pretty easy to miss, but it can be easily replicated and noticed once you know it's there.

Could Scarlet Witch be added to Marvel's Avengers at some point? Yeah -- in fact, she appeared on a list of previously leaked DLC characters -- but that doesn't change the fact that there's nothing here that suggests as much.

At the moment of publishing, Crystal Dynamics, nor anyone no one on the Marvel's Avengers team, has commented on the aforementioned speculation that this is a tease. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Marvel's Avengers, click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Scarlet Witch added to Marvel's Avengers?