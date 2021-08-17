Marvel's Avengers Black Panther Update Includes New Features

✖

A new Marvel's Avengers update is live (or about to be live) on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia, and adds Black Panther to the game, for free. The War for Wakanda expansion is finally here which means not only has Black Panther been added as a new playable character, but the Royal Palace in Birnin Zana has been added as a new outpost, while new enemies, The Klaue Company and Crawlers, have also been added. Accompanying all of this new content is all the usual fixes, improvements, and changes, plus other new features as part of a large overhaul to the game's user interface.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much space players will need to clear for the update, and that's because it's currently unclear how big the file size of the update is. Judging by the patch notes below, players may want to prepare for a fairly meaty download.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned patch notes, which come straight from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix:

New Features:

War for Wakanda - Ulysses Klaue has made his way to Wakanda, intent on stealing Vibranium for his own needs – and to settle a personal score. Black Panther brings the Avengers and his fellow Wakandans together to defend his home from the incoming threat. Start the War for Wakanda on the War Table.

Ulysses Klaue has made his way to Wakanda, intent on stealing Vibranium for his own needs – and to settle a personal score. Black Panther brings the Avengers and his fellow Wakandans together to defend his home from the incoming threat. Start the War for Wakanda on the War Table. New Hero: Black Panther - Agile and ferocious, Black Panther has a unique combat kit that utilizes his speed, Wakandan technology, and the power of Bast. Unlock Black Panther by completing the first mission in the War for Wakanda story. For more information on his kit, please head to our WAR TABLE for WAKANDA recap blog HERE.

Agile and ferocious, Black Panther has a unique combat kit that utilizes his speed, Wakandan technology, and the power of Bast. Unlock Black Panther by completing the first mission in the War for Wakanda story. For more information on his kit, please head to our WAR TABLE for WAKANDA recap blog HERE. New Outpost: Royal Palace in Birnin Zana – With sweeping views of the Golden City of Birnin Zana, the royal palace is the main hub for adventures throughout Wakanda. Complete with different bays for vendors and missions, this area is where you can speak to iconic NPCs such as Shuri, Okoye, and Zawavari.

With sweeping views of the Golden City of Birnin Zana, the royal palace is the main hub for adventures throughout Wakanda. Complete with different bays for vendors and missions, this area is where you can speak to iconic NPCs such as Shuri, Okoye, and Zawavari. New Enemies: The Klaue Company and Crawlers - Klaue has brought his best to invade Wakanda, and they have several tricks up their sleeves. From Bruisers to Strategists and their new Sonic and Vibranium abilities, the new enemies won’t go down easily. Did we mention the itsy-bitsy Crawlers? For more information on The Klaue Company, head to our developer blog HERE.

The Klaue Company and Crawlers - Klaue has brought his best to invade Wakanda, and they have several tricks up their sleeves. From Bruisers to Strategists and their new Sonic and Vibranium abilities, the new enemies won’t go down easily. Did we mention the itsy-bitsy Crawlers? For more information on The Klaue Company, head to our developer blog HERE. Corrupted Vibranium Event – Due to Klaue’s meddling, corrupted Vibranium has appeared throughout the world. Take down these nodes before they poison the very earth beneath them. The Corrupted Vibranium Event lasts from August 19 to September 2 and will reward the new Vibranium and Sonic gear. For more information, head to our developer blog HERE.

Due to Klaue’s meddling, corrupted Vibranium has appeared throughout the world. Take down these nodes before they poison the very earth beneath them. The Corrupted Vibranium Event lasts from August 19 to September 2 and will reward the new Vibranium and Sonic gear. For more information, head to our developer blog HERE. UI Updates – The UI has seen an overhaul to make the experience more organized. You can now mass transfer & dismantle gear by either hold actions or marking each gear item, lock gear for safety, access the inventory locker at any time, and much more. Read below for the list.

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative:

In Agony and the Anthill, players no longer get stuck in between a cliff and boulder after the second checkpoint near an Inhuman cell.

In Alone Against AIM, Iron Man’s ranged attacks correctly collide against the roof of the bridge located right before the main AIM building.

In any HARM Room, players no longer clip through walls and go out of bounds when fighting an enemy near a wall.

In Mayhem Over Manhattan when the objective tells players to “Enter the Building,” players now properly face the objective after reloading checkpoint.

After completing the first objective in Beating the Odds, the box to the right against the wall now has proper collision to keep Heroes out. No, hiding in a box from Monica is not going work no matter how much you try.

An infinite black screen no longer appears in By Force of Mind if Kamala falls into the pit just before reaching Hulk.

In Beating the Odds, repeatedly stepping on and off the buttons that expose the batteries no longer makes the battery immune to damage.

After selecting a difficulty option in the beginning of the game, Operations will, by default, match the difficulty that is chosen.

On Xbox in the My Life as a Weapon mission, the elevator no longer infinitely goes down if Emotes are performed.

Unpolished hazards no longer appear in the ceiling of SHIELD caches that have a hazard-based mission modifier.

Fixed a rare issue in the tutorial mission where there is no button prompt upon first taking control of Thor

Multiplayer & Matchmaking:

When fighting Maestro in multiplayer, the falling debris now properly appears for all players. Maestro cannot turn things invisible, after all.

Players can properly be spectated when they self-revive after being in Spectator Mode themselves.

When the timer runs out in Tachyon Rift – And We’re Back, there is no longer a sudden audio drop.

After accepting a Strike Team invite, fixed an issue where the invited player who selects the Companion Preferences button would be incorrectly taken to the Settings menu.

When the Heroic Gauntlet is completed with a Strike Team with only one person left standing, the War Table no longer look jumbled for those who went down during the fight.

Fixed an issue where players would experience an infinite loading screen while playing Future Imperfect if the host of the Strike Team leaves before unlocking multiplayer or not having any progression.

Art & Animation:

When Kate uses her Drummer Girl Emote, the arrows no longer disappear halfway through the animation.

Thor’s hair properly turns invisible in his Battle Guard and King Thor Outfits when affected by invisibility. His gorgeous godly locks are not immune to invisibility.

When Hulk uses the Not Worth My Time Takedown, he no longer gets pushed away.

The Quinjet’s hangar door no longer overlaps the sides of the floor when opened.

When Black Widow uses any Emote that utilizes a single pistol, only one pistol disappears from her holster rather than two.

Kate’s boots in her Swan Dive Outfit are now white to match the Marketplace preview of it.

Thor’s Hardware Store Outfit now correctly has an undershirt that is visible when performing certain attacks. He gets cold.

Kate’s hair in the Steampunk Outfit no longer appears blonde in cutscenes and now properly appears as black.

Captain America’s shield properly appears in all By Force of Mind cinematics when his Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Outfit is equipped.

Kamala no longer slides or warps when performing the Making My Own Fun Takedown.

[PC] The large pixelated band no longer appears at the bottom of the screen for players with an Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card.

Captain America’s shield now shows up in mirrors when he is wearing his Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Outfit.

Hulk’s Undefeated Outfit no longer has black polygons near his shoulders.

Black Widow’s Liquidator and Neon Razor Outfits now have a gun in the right holster where there wasn’t one before.

[PC] For Nvidia users, please ensure you have the latest driver. We recommend driver version 471.68 or higher.

User Interface:

UI Updates: Locking Dismantle and Mass Dismantle Transfer and mass transferring items to locker Hold actions for dismantling and transferring items in a row without having to mark each one Accessing the locker from the menus to move things back and forth Quick tabbing between slots without moving the cursor and keeping gear highlighted Pinning open the gear compare option while tabbing between slots Pinning character stats while tabbing between slots D-pad usability throughout the character menu

In the Quinjet after completing a mission, the “Select” button now says “Mission Select.”

Players can now use LB and RB on a controller to navigate through the menu from the Marketplace tab.

Fixed an issue while using mouse and keyboard in Photo Mode where the option buttons would not work after unhiding the UI with a right-click.

Using mouse and keyboard in Photo Mode and pressing A and D to select different options no longer also moves the camera.

When using mouse and keyboard with Heroes that can fly, the camera no longer jitters and is much smoother.

To address UI menu issues the player is now prevented from entering the character menu when downed and awaiting revival.

When trying to activate a Hero’s Catalyst right as another one expires, the icon of the new one no longer appears partially green.

Fixed an issue where the Main Menu background would sometimes become fully white rather than with the proper hexes.

After completing Missing Links, the “New Hero Available” UI for Hulk now properly appears in front of everything else.

Mission titles and descriptions no longer appear in English if the selected language is Spanish (Latin America).

Fixed an issue where after accepting an invite from another player, hovering over the Hero icons in the Hero Selection UI would cause a loop in the audio and visual effects of the icon.

[PC] Pressing ESC while on Companion Preferences on a Hero Terminal brings players back to Hero Selection instead of the Main Menu.

[PC] After launching a mission, switching away to another application no longer makes the game lock up.

Combat:

Kate’s Quantum Optimizer Skill reduces the proper amount of Intrinsic Energy used when she performs a light or heavy Intrinsic attack.

Kate’s Quantum Shroud Skill reduces the proper amount of damage after activating Quantum Overdrive.

In Beating the Odds, Monica’s Electricity Clone now properly attacks Heroes who can fly.

Kate can properly grab ledges after using Warp Arrow.

Quantum Pulse no longer activates when Kate is not using Quantum Overdrive.

Hawkeye’s Extended Focus Skill now properly grants the 2-second boost to the Locked On buff.

Hawkeye’s Overcharge Endurance Skill now works as intended where the player must have Extended Focus in order to extend Locked On by 2 seconds.

Hulk’s Thunderclap now properly damages turbines in the Communication Nexus mission.

Kate can now properly parry yellow attacks from Elite Synthoids.

Kate’s Quantum Arc and Quantum Lift Skills function properly after a successful parry.

Hulk can no longer be interrupted when using Stranglehold right before an unblockable attack hits him.

Fixed an issue in Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion where the countdown timer during the bubble phase would sometimes not appear.

Reactive Gear Perks no longer trigger when perfectly evading AoE attacks.

Gears, Challenges & Rewards:

Patch Notes for this section can be found here.

Marvel's Avengers is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.