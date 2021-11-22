Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man DLC Gameplay Footage Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers is finally set to add Spider-Man to the video game as DLC for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players on November 30th, and ahead of that, developer Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have been announcing and revealing what sorts of things that players can expect from the update. That includes, but is not limited to, a bunch of costumes for Peter Parker and how the Spider-Man content differs from past Operations. And now, we’ve got new gameplay footage showing Spider-Man in action.

The gameplay footage itself comes courtesy of IGN, which had an exclusive hands-on preview with the new Spider-Man content in Marvel’s Avengers. It is worth noting that, while IGN seemingly played the game for themselves, the footage provided came directly from Crystal Dynamics and was not captured by IGN. You can check it out for yourself below to get an idea of how Spider-Man actually plays in the game:

“Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable,” a previous tease of the new Spider-Man content in Marvel’s Avengers reads. “He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full-time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

As noted above, Spider-Man is set to join Marvel’s Avengers on November 30th on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The recently released Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

