Marvel’s Avengers to Fully Reveal Spider-Man This Week

In case you somehow missed it, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix recently revealed that Spider-Man, the long-promised PlayStation-exclusive DLC for the title, will finally join the roster on November 30th. In addition to the release date announcement, a brief, obscured first look at the popular Marvel character was also revealed, while exact details on what Spider-Man content is making its way to the title is limited, a full reveal is scheduled for later this week.

Specifically, Spider-Man and his various outfits will be revealed in full during a new Crystal Dynamics developer stream this week. This was revealed by Andy Wong, Crystal Dynamics Senior Community Manager, as part of the stream that offered the first glimpse at Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mark those calendars! A slew of content and reworks is all dropping on November 30!



🔊 Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound

⚙️ Gear Upgrade and Resources Reworks

👕 Earned Cosmetics

🕸️ Spider-Man Hero Event for PS4 and PS5

💡 …and more!



Read – https://t.co/W68pC9UlC2 pic.twitter.com/YcNMzXleog — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 4, 2021

“Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable,” a tease of the new Spider-Man content in Marvel’s Avengers states. “He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full-time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

As noted above, Spider-Man is set to join Marvel’s Avengers on November 30th. A full reveal is set for this week for the popular character. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The recently released Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen and heard about Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers? Are you looking forward to the full reveal of the character? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!