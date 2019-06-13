Marvel’s Avengers Confirms Abomination, First Look Revealed

This week at E3, during its press conference, Square Enix finally revealed Marvel’s Avengers to the world, the new Avengers game from Crystal Dynamics coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next spring. As you would expect, there was a lot going on in the game’s debut trailer. For example, the trailer revealed the game’s first heroes, confirmed Taskmaster is one of the villains players will face, and even teased Hank Pym. As a result, a lot of details were buried or completely missed, such as confirmation Abomination will be in the game.

During the trailer, which you can peep above, there’s a quick shot of Abomination facing off against Hulk. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much of a role the villain has in the game, but it’s presumably pretty big if he made the debut trailer.

For those that don’t know: Abomination — real name Emil Blonsky — is a former Croatian communist spy who was mutated by radiation, which led to his transformation into a megalomancial, massive supervillain called Abomination. He has the same powers as Hulk, but is stronger and can transform back into a human. He can also speak, which Hulk can’t always do. He’s basically Hulk, but bad, and as a result he’s a rival of his fellow massive green character.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and is poised to release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the upcoming Square Enix game below, courtesy of an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”