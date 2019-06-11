New Marvel’s Avengers Clip Reveals Hank Pym

Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally revealed Marvel’s Avengers to the world with a debut trailer, which you can check out above. But that’s not all the pair revealed. They also revealed the game will release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. But wait, there’s more. After the trailer, Square Enix shared a special clip featuring none other than Hank Pym, confirming that he’s in the game. And what was he doing in this clip? He had a shrink ray, suggesting Ant-Man will also be in the game.

“Doctor Henry Jonathan “Hank” Pym is an entomologist and physicist who developed the Ant-Man Suit after discovering the Pym Particles,” reads the character’s official wiki. “For a time, he worked for S.H.I.E.L.D. as a consultant and became the first Ant-Man. Later he formed his own company, Pym Technologies, and passed the title of Ant-Man down to Scott Lang when his own former protégé Darren Cross replicated the Pym Particle and attempted to sell his technology, the new Yellowjacket Suit, to the notorious paramilitary terrorist organization known as HYDRA. Thanks to his recruitment of Lang to stop Cross, and Lang’s successful escape from the Quantum Realm, Pym came to terms with losing his wife Janet van Dyne to the said realm years earlier, because he thought she could be alive in there.”

It’s worth pointing out that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics said that these are their versions of the characters, so Pym may be a bit different from his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia when it launches next year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. Further, there’s no mention of next-gen platforms. Pre-orders for the PlayStation and Xbox versions are live now.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

