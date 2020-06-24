Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at Hulk Villain

✖

Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics released a new Marvel's Avengers story trailer, showing off more of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia game, as well as revealing new story details. The trailer notably revealed our first look at MODOK, the game's antagonist, as well as a new look at Abomination. In addition to these two things, it also revealed a brand new villain, which happens to be another Hulk villain: Leader.

In the trailer, we can see Leader, who appears to be working for MODOK and AIM, trying to convince Ms. Marvel to come and work with him and presumably MODOK. And while there appears to be a quick hesitation from Ms. Marvel, it's followed up with her breaking out of the limousine in dramatic fashion.

Interestingly, Leader also appears to be manipulating some type of spider device in the trailer. It's unclear what this, but it could tie into the narrative, or at least be a relevant extension of the villain.

Again, it's not exactly clear what role Leader has in the game, but it appears to be working under MODOK, which makes sense. If this was a standalone Hulk game, he could be the big baddie, but not in a proper Avengers game.

Marvel's Avengers is currently set to release worldwide on September 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do know the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with a money-saving feature.

"Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes."

